Nearly 25% of NYC has contracted coronavirus
NEW YORK (New York Daily News) — Expanded testing suggests that nearly 1 in 4 New York City residents has contracted coronavirus since the pandemic tore into the city last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Some 24.7% of people tested at random in the five boroughs had coronavirus antibodies, meaning they have had the deadly disease and recovered. That's up from 21% in a previous round of testing last week.
The figures mean about 2 million New York City residents have had the virus.
Florida death toll increases to 1,088
MIAMI (Miami Herald) — Florida's Department of Health on Monday morning confirmed 610 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 32,138. There were 14 new deaths announced since Sunday morning, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,088.
Of the statewide total of confirmed cases, 31,290 are Florida residents and 848 are nonresidents who were diagnosed or isolated in the state.
Barr names team to act if virus limits violate rights
WASHINGTON (Bloomberg News) — Attorney General William Barr directed top Justice Department prosecutors to take legal action against state and local officials if their coronavirus restrictions go too far, saying "the Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis."
Barr appointed the head of the department's civil rights division, Eric Dreiband, and U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider "to oversee and coordinate our efforts to monitor state and local policies" related to coronavirus and "take action to correct them" if necessary, according to a departmentwide directive issued on Monday.
He also directed every U.S. attorney to "be on the lookout for state and local directives that could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens."
The move comes as federal, state and local officials are struggling with what measures remain necessary to stop the virus outbreak. It also comes as President Donald Trump is using his bully pulpit to push for reopening the American economy, which he and his aides view as key to his chances for reelection.