$1.25M bail set for Chauvin at initial court appearance
MINNEAPOLIS (Star Tribune) — Unconditional bail for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was raised by $250,000 to $1.25 million Monday afternoon in the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in police custody.
Chauvin made his first court appearance by video feed, handcuffed in an orange jumpsuit sitting at a small conference room table in the Hennepin County jail.
In a hearing that lasted just 15 minutes, prosecutor Matthew Frank argued that the "severity of the charges" and the strength of public opinion against Chauvin made him a more likely flight risk. Frank asked District Court Judge Jeannice Reding to raise his bail from $750,000 to $1 million with conditions, and from $1 million to $1.25 million without conditions.
The conditions include: that he remain law abiding; that he not have any contact with Floyd's family; that he not work in law enforcement or security; that he surrender any firearms and licenses to carry; that he remains in Minnesota under court supervision; and that he sign a waiver of extradition upon his release.
Neither Chauvin nor his lawyer, Eric Nelson, objected.
Chauvin, 44, of Oakdale, faces charges of second-degree murder without intent, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
New bill would prohibit presidents from nuking hurricanes
(The Washington Post) — In August, Axios reported that President Donald Trump repeatedly asked top national security officials to consider using nuclear bombs to weaken or destroy hurricanes. Now, one congresswoman wants to make it illegal for Trump, or any president, to act on this idea, which experts say would be both ineffective and extremely dangerous.
On June 1, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, introduced the Climate Change and Hurricane Correlation and Strategy Act, a bill that explicitly prohibits the president, along with any other federal agency or official, from employing a nuclear bomb or other "strategic weapon" with the goal of "altering weather patterns or addressing climate change."
In a phone interview, Garcia told The Washington Post that the bill was drafted as a direct response to last year's report that Trump has floated the idea of nuking hurricanes. Trump denied ever making such a suggestion in a tweet shortly after Axios published its report.