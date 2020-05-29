Trump finds a new enemy – Twitter
WASHINGTON (Los Angeles Times) — President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to strongly regulate or close down social media platforms he deems unfriendly to conservatives, escalating a war with Silicon Valley a day after Twitter for the first time warned that Trump was posting false claims, about mail-in voting.
Trump's attacks came as Twitter faced competing pressures from liberals, some of whom want Trump banned from his favorite platform for deliberately spreading misinformation, and from Trump supporters who say social media companies discriminate against them.
Trump's threat to muzzle a private company as retaliation for its corporate policy marks another shattering of traditional norms in the White House, especially for Republicans who generally oppose regulation.
Yet like many of Trump's threats on Twitter and elsewhere, this one appears mostly about political posturing. It comes as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has passed 100,000, or more than the total number of Americans killed in both the Vietnam and Korean wars.
Biden says he'll pick running mate by Aug. 1
(The Washington Post) — Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic candidate for president, told supporters Wednesday night that his campaign has interviewed every candidate on his short list to be his running mate and hoped to name the woman by Aug. 1.
To fill the job he last held, Biden said he's looking for someone whose views align with his, but who also brings different qualities to the ticket.