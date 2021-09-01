US urges lawyers to volunteer to fight feared surge of evictions
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday urged attorneys across the legal profession to volunteer their time to assist the crush of tenants expected to be forced out of homes now that a COVID-19 pandemic-related eviction moratorium has ended.
The move came four days after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a federal moratorium aimed at keeping people housed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Democratic President Joe Biden and top members of his party in Congress blasted that decision but have not taken further emergency action to stop what could be a wave of evictions.
In a letter addressed to "members of the legal community," Attorney General Merrick Garland said eviction filings are expected to spike to roughly double their pre-pandemic levels and that lawyers have an ethical obligation to help the most vulnerable.
Florida withholds funds from 2 school districts over mask mandates
The Florida Department of Education said on Monday it has withheld funds from two school districts that made masks mandatory in classrooms this fall.
"Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced that the Florida Department of Education has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County, as directed by the State Board of Education," the department said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the Florida Board of Education told the two school districts that some of their state funding would be withheld if they failed to provide parents with a way to opt out of a requirement that children wear masks.
A Florida state judge on Friday ruled that the state had no authority to enforce an order by Gov. Ron DeSantis banning public school districts from requiring masks in classrooms, and barring his administration from withholding funds over mask mandates.