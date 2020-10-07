Biden calls on Trump to send message: 'Masks matter'
MIAMI (Reuters) — Less than two hours after President Donald Trump returned to the White House after three days in hospital being treated for the coronavirus, challenger Joe Biden criticized the president anew for downplaying the seriousness of the virus.
"I would hope that the president, having gone through what he went through – and I'm glad he seems to be coming along pretty well – would communicate the right lesson to the American people: Masks matter," Biden said at a NBC News town hall from Miami, Florida.
But in a video released shortly after leaving hospital, Trump urged Americans to "get out there" and not to be afraid of the virus. Trump left hospital wearing a mask but took it off to enter the White House.
White House press secretary tests positive
WASHINGTON (Los Angeles Times) — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, another sign that the virus that has put President Donald Trump in the hospital and killed more than 200,000 Americans is spreading through the White House.
In a statement on Twitter, McEnany said she is not experiencing symptoms. In addition to the president and the first lady, members of Trump's staff and senior figures in his campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus since last week.
Pelosi, Mnuchin talk coronavirus relief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone for about an hour on Monday on coronavirus economic relief and were preparing to talk again Tuesday, continuing their recent flurry of activity working towards a deal on legislation.
"The two discussed the justifications for various numbers and plan to exchange paper today in preparation for another phone call tomorrow," Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill wrote on Twitter.
The renewed effort in Congress to reach an agreement to pump coronavirus relief funds into the pandemic-hit economy has been further complicated by the news last week that President Donald Trump and three Senate Republicans have tested positive.