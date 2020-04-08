Fiery speech plunges Navy deeper into political crisis
(The Washington Post) - After days of chaos and sickness, sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt listened on Monday as the Navy's top political official took to a loudspeaker and fumed about how wrong it was that their captain had raised the alarm about the Navy's handling of a coronavirus outbreak on his ship in a letter that leaked to the media.
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, while at Naval Base Guam, told the sailors that Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, relieved of command on Thursday, committed a "betrayal" by writing the letter and distributing it to some people who were not in his chain of command. Modly left open two possibilities.
"It was my opinion that if he didn't think information was going to get out into the public in this information age that we live in, then he was either A, too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this," Modly said. "The alternate is that he did it on purpose, and that's a serious violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which you are all familiar with."
The fiery speech, sprinkled with obscenities, plunged the Navy and the Trump administration deeper into a political crisis and prompted calls from Democratic lawmakers for Modly's resignation. It also promised to keep the plight of the Theodore Roosevelt under the microscope, now that Crozier and 172 more of its crew of 4,800 have tested positive for the virus.
Crozier's removal has drawn widespread attention, especially after videos of sailors cheering him as he left the ship circulated Friday.
In his remarks, Modly raged against the media, saying it "has an agenda and the agenda that they have depends on which side of the political aisle they sit."
Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned
(Reuters) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court put the state's chaotic presidential primary back on track, ruling on Monday that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers cannot postpone in-person voting to June despite the coronavirus crisis.
Evers had moved earlier in the day to postpone the primary election from Tuesday until June 9, citing health risks from the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans quickly filed a legal challenge in the state Supreme Court.
In a separate lawsuit brought by the Wisconsin Republican Party, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to overturn a federal judge's decision extending the time for absentee voting until next week, meaning only absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted.
The legal action means Wisconsin voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the primary, as well as state and local elections, despite orders to stay at home and a ban on public gatherings to limit exposure to the virus, which has killed more than 10,000 people nationwide and infected more than 350,000.