Cuomo: Death benefits for NY workers who die of virus
ALBANY, N.Y. (New York Daily News) — Families of front-line workers killed by coronavirus will be entitled to government-backed death benefits, Gov. Cuomo announced Monday.
The governor, holding his daily briefing aboard the Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum in honor of Memorial Day, said public health workers, police, firefighters, transit workers and medics deserve more than just a thank you for their work during the pandemic.
"We will continue to show respect to our front-line heroes not just with words, but with action," Cuomo said.
"I want to make sure we repay that debt," Cuomo said. "The least we can do, what we must do for their families, we should make sure their families get death benefits."
Money for the benefits will be provided by local or state pension funds, the governor said.
Florida's COVID-19 cases soar past 51K
MIAMI (Miami Herald) — Florida blew past 51,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections as the number of daily confirmed cases continued to rise in the state.
Monday's report from the Florida Department of Health added another 879 confirmed cases to the state total that now stands at 51,746. Of that, the South Florida pandemic epicenter – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties – accounted for 429, or 48.8%.
South Florida had nine of the 15 newly reported deaths that pushed the state death toll to 2,252.
California reaches more than 94K virus cases
SAN JOSE, Calif. (The Mercury News) — As Californians tried to enjoy the warm Memorial Day weekend by heading to beaches, parks and wine country restaurants, the number of people infected with the coronavirus continued to climb statewide to more than 94,000 Sunday.
According to data compiled by the Bay Area News Group, California recorded 94,210 cases as of Sunday – 1,673 more than the day before. There also have been 3,751 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The state only recorded 16 new deaths Sunday, though that could be due to some counties not reporting data over the holiday weekend.
Los Angeles County continues to record about half of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 44,988 cases reported as of Sunday, the data shows. A total of 2,104 people also have died in Los Angeles of coronavirus, or 56% of the state total.
In the Bay Area, 12,618 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, 198 more than the day before, the data shows. The Bay Area also has recorded a total of 427 deaths since the start of the pandemic. But there was just one fatality in the Bay Area Sunday, in Alameda County, which also has the highest number of cases – 2,847.