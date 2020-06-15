National news briefs

Cuomo on COVID: ‘ We have tamed the beast’
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday hailed “the best news of all” as the daily coronavirus death toll dropped to a new low of 32, the lowest since the virus hit the state in March.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also reached a new low of 1,734, with positive test rates stable at 1.8% in New York City — a positive sign, the governor said.
“We have tamed the beast,” Cuomo said. “We are now 180 degrees on the other side.”
Even as Cuomo gave the green light for some upstate regions to move into Stage 3 of reopening, he warned New Yorkers against dropping their guard.
Nearly half the states are experiencing a spike in cases and illnesses after reopening their economies, a fate that Cuomo said he wanted New York to avoid.
“New York is an anomaly. We reopened and the numbers are continuing to come down,” he said.
Health Commissioner Howard Zucker defended the state’s decision to keep sleepaway camps closed for the summer, saying it’s almost impossible to socially distance.
Cuomo chided police, racial justice protesters and other young people for occasionally wearing their face masks around their neck, instead of covering both their nose and mouth.
“This is nothing, this is like a chin guard,” Cuomo said, pulling down his mask to demonstrate. “No one told you to wear a chin guard. I say that to the protester. I also say that to the police. It is the law.”
Cuomo also ordered local governments across New York state to reform their police forces by April 1, 2021 — or face a cut-off of state funding.
“You need to bring the community and redesign your police force. People are not happy they want change,” Cuomo said. “And you know what? You have nine months to do it.”
Florida tops 3K coronavirus deaths; surge adds 2,581 cases in a day
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida reported a new coronavirus death toll of 3,016 people on Saturday, including an increase of 49 fatalities in the past 24 hours.
At the same time, the Department of Health said 2,581 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the previous day.
It’s only the second time the state has ever had more than 2,000 people diagnosed with the disease in a single day. It hasn’t happened since March 30, when the pandemic was still in the early stages.
Saturday continues an unprecedented surge of cases in Florida, with at least 1,000 new infections counted on 10 out of the past 11 days.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said the data is not alarming, and reflects only a more robust testing program that includes farm workers, younger adults getting swabbed at convenient locations such as pharmacies, and residents of long-term care facilities.
The governor on Friday also said he has not seen any evidence that there is a spike in cases as a result of the state’s reopening of businesses and restaurants, racial justice protests, or Memorial Day festivities that brought large groups together.
The state’s latest totals show 73,552 people have been infected since the outbreak began. That number includes both residents and non-residents who were tested in the state. The death toll includes 90 non-residents.
NC hospitalizations set a new record as testing surpasses 600K
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations once again set a new record Saturday, as testing surpassed 600,000.
The number of those in the state hospitalized for COVID-19 jumped by 63 on Saturday to 823, which tops the previous record of 812 set on Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
DHHS reported Saturday an additional 1,427 COVID-19 cases and 12 new related deaths.
At least 42,676 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 1,104 have died.
The number of completed COVID-19 tests increased by 15,993 Saturday to 611,690.
LAPD packed arrested protesters, heightening virus risk
LOS ANGELES — After spending months closely observing health officials’ warnings about the dangers of the coronavirus, Stephanie Van Sickel had a decision to make as protesters marched through downtown L.A. late last month.
Van Sickel, 32, lives with a nurse who had been getting tested for the virus at least once a week. She knew that joining the crowds of thousands who had taken to the street to protest the killing of George Floyd and larger issues with police brutality would increase her chances of getting sick, but she also felt compelled to get off the sidelines.
“It was definitely a big decision she and I made going out there,” Van Sickel said. “But we decided there are some things that are more important than your own personal safety.”
Van Sickel said she spent three hours marching throughout downtown L.A., mostly with groups of people who were masked and observing social distancing. But by the end of the night, her hands were zip-tied together as she was crammed onto a bus and put in close contact with other demonstrators. They were all under arrest for violating a dispersal order many of them would later claim they never heard.
Van Sickel said her mask had fallen off. None of the officers she’d interacted with had worn one to begin with.
In the past few weeks, hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in marches across the country to call for criminal justice reform in the wake of Floyd’s killing, prompting concerns from many that the large crowds could lead to a spike in coronavirus cases. But in Southern California, where thousands of people were arrested for minor violations during the demonstrations, some are now questioning if the police response to the protests might do more to get people sick than the protests themselves.