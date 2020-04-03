Cuomo projects 16K New Yorkers could die
NEW YORK (New York Daily News) — Sixteen thousand New Yorkers could die from coronavirus before the pandemic scourge is defeated, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday, as the state's death toll approached 2,000 and the city enacted new restrictions to curb the spread of the disease.
Speaking during his daily briefing from Albany, Cuomo made the dire projection based on a study from the Gates Foundation that estimates 93,000 Americans in total will die from the respiratory infection that is besieging the world.
The governor said the Gates Foundation tally should serve as a wake-up call to the rest of the country.
"That would mean that New York is only 16% roughly of the number of deaths," Cuomo said. "I don't even understand that, since New York is so much higher right now ... but what that does say to the rest of the nation is this is not just New York."
California death toll passes 200
LOS ANGELES (Los Angeles Times) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday advised the Department of Water and Power to shut off utilities to nonessential businesses violating the city's order to close, he said at an evening news conference.
The mayor's order follows a crackdown from city prosecutors targeting businesses that have been deemed non-essential and yet have remained open for business and given more opportunities for the coronavirus to spread in Southern California.
"Slowing the spread of this virus and flattening the curve on new infections demands that we all do our part, and that's the bottom line," Garcetti said. "Yet still some nonessential businesses continue to operate, putting everybody at risk."
Failure to comply with the city's order – and ignoring warnings to do so – will result in a misdemeanor charge against the business and its utilities being shut off, the mayor warned.
"No one wants to take this step, and we won't have to as long as you follow the rules and protect yourself and protect all of us," he said.
The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County rose dramatically Wednesday as officials reported more than 500 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected by the virus in the region to 3,518.