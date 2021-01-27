National news briefs

Senate votes to confirm Yellen as first female Treasury chief
WASHINGTON — Janet Yellen won overwhelming Senate confirmation as the first woman to lead the U.S. Treasury on Monday, setting her quickly to work with Congress on coronavirus relief, reviewing U.S. sanctions policy and strengthening financial regulation.
The Senate voted 84-15 to confirm Yellen, with all opposition coming from Republicans, several of whom have expressed concerns about President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, tax hikes and other spending initiatives.
"Secretary Yellen's confirmation shatters another glass ceiling," Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in a statement. "In a field dominated by men, it's refreshing to finally see a woman leading the Treasury Department."
Yellen, 74, made history in 2014 when she became the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve. A portrait of the economist and daughter of a Brooklyn, New York, family doctor will join those of 76 other secretaries in Treasury's hallways, dating back to the first, Alexander Hamilton.
Trump opens office to push former administration's agenda
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump opened an office in Florida on Monday that will handle his duties as a former U.S. president and seek to further his administration's agenda.
"The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism," a statement said.
In farewell remarks on his last day as president last Wednesday, Trump told supporters: "We will be back in some form." Trump has made no public appearances since flying that day to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.