Trump says he will pardon those arrested for Jan. 6 riot if elected
(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday if he were to run for president and win in 2024, he would pardon people charged with criminal offenses in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 assault by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump, who has not said whether he will run for president again after his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election, was speaking at a rally in Conroe, Texas.
"Another thing we'll do, and so many people have been asking me about it, if I run and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly," Trump said to applause. "We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly."
NTSB dives into Pittsburgh bridge probe
PITTSBURGH — The National Transportation Safety Board will be at the scene of the collapsed bridge in Frick Park for a number of days as it takes a “microscope” to the situation to determine what led the structure to fall into the ravine below it Friday morning.
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said during a news conference Saturday she is unsure exactly how long the NTSB will be in Pittsburgh as crews work to remove the Port Authority bus and other vehicles from the rubble and determine whether there are any other parts of the wreckage to inspect.
Homendy stressed that the cause of the collapse will not be determined while NTSB officials are on scene, and that a final report can be expected in 12 to 18 months. She said a preliminary report could be expected in the next 10 days.
While the NTSB is in Pittsburgh, crews will focus on documenting the scene of the collapse before diving into the bridge’s history of engineering, construction, maintenance and inspections when they return to their offices.
Musk offers $5K to Florida freshman to stop tracking his private jet
ORLANDO, Florida (Tribune News Service) — A University of Central Florida freshman received a $5,000 offer from Elon Musk to take down his Twitter account, which tracks the billionaire’s private jet, according to a report from WKMG.
Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old freshman at UCF, manages @ElonJet, a Twitter account that uses a bot to track Musk’s private jet.
Sweeney said he created an algorithm that tracks flight data through a plane’s transponder, the report said.
The account caught the attention of Musk, who messaged Sweeney asking him to take the account down due to security risks, the report said.
“Never intended for it to create a security concern,” Sweeney said in their private conversation. “I put a good amount of time into development and now make income from it that helps in college.”
After the Tesla founder offered him $5,000 to delete the account, the 19-year-old counter-offered for $50,000, the report said.
Nine hospitalized after Ohio hotel incident
MARYSVILLE (Reuters) - Nine people have been sent to area hospitals from a Hampton Inn in Ohio after people fell unconscious or reported burning sensations in their throats, police said on Saturday.
In a series of phone calls to police in Marysville, Ohio, people at the hotel initially said that a two-year-old girl was unconscious in the pool area, then that others had passed out while still more people reported burning in their throats, said Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks.
The hotel was evacuated, and a reporter on the scene said that firefighters had propped open a door and put an industrial fan in place.
Six people were transported in critical condition to Memorial Health, a hospital in Marysville, said Brooks. One person in critical condition and two in stable condition were sent to Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, Ohio, said Brooks.
DEA tells how to crack the emoji code for buying, selling drugs on social media
(Tribune News Service) In an effort to raise awareness about the vast number of counterfeit pills — often containing deadly doses of fentanyl — that are flooding the illicit drug market, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has released a guide to emojis used by people looking to buy and sell drugs on social media.
The DEA hopes publicizing the emojis used on platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook Messenger will help parents and caregivers identify potential drug buys.
The collection of emojis is not an exhaustive list. But it includes icons that are seen regularly in social media drug trade.