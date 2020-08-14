Trump calls Dem demands 'ridiculous' as blame traded over aid stalemate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — President Donald Trump accused congressional Democrats on Wednesday of not wanting to negotiate over a U.S. coronavirus aid package because he was refusing to go along with "ridiculous" spending requests unrelated to the pandemic.
Trump's comments came after top Republican and Democratic negotiators traded blame for a five-day lapse in talks over relief legislation.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's chief negotiator, disputed a statement from the two top Democrats in Congress that Republicans had sought more talks but refused any movement on their initial $1 trillion offer, which is less than a third of what the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed in a measure in May.
Study: California paid price for mask shortage in dollars, lives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Los Angeles Times) — At least 15,800 essential workers would not have contracted COVID-19 if California had stockpiled enough masks and other protective equipment, while the state would have saved $93 million weekly on unemployment claims for out-of-work health care workers and avoided overpaying for supplies, according to a study released Wednesday.
The University of California, Berkeley Labor Center study urges California officials to stockpile masks, gowns, gloves and other equipment in the coming years to avoid shortages seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers currently pushing a bill that would create a state stockpile said the UC Berkeley report demonstrates that California needs a plan to ensure personal protective equipment shortages aren't as sharply felt during a future health care crisis.
"What this UC Berkeley study shows is the cost of not being ready is very high," said state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, who along with state Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, authored Senate Bill 275 to create a state stockpile of masks and other supplies.
"How do you say, looking at these numbers, we don't need to do this?" Leyva said of the bill, which is making its way through the Legislature.
3 in 10 laid-off Americans worried about food, shelter
NEW YORK (Reuters) — Three of 10 Americans who lost work during the coronavirus pandemic said they may have trouble paying for food or housing after a $600-per-week enhanced unemployment payment expired last month, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday.
The poll conducted Monday and Tuesday found that Americans divide blame for its expiration – and the weeks-long standoff in Congress over how to replace it – pretty evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
The $600 weekly payments, approved as part of a $3 trillion package that Congress approved early in the crisis, became a lifeline for the tens of millions of Americans thrown out of work in a pandemic that has prompted widespread business closures.
It expired on July 31, and weeks of talks between top congressional Democrats and the White House failed to produce agreement on a new round of funding. Republican President Donald Trump on Saturday signed a memorandum aimed at restoring half that federal payment, though economists wanted that even if the maneuver overcomes possible legal challenges, it will likely have little impact.