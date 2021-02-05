Prosecutors seek to re-arrest Rittenhouse, saying he violated release terms
Prosecutors on Wednesday sought a new arrest warrant and higher bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with fatally shooting two people amid protests in Kenosha, Wis., last summer, alleging that the 18-year-old from Illinois failed to notify authorities of a change in address.
In the three-page motion filed Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors alleged Rittenhouse had "minimal incentive to comply with his bond conditions" because his $2 million bond had been paid by a "dubious Internet fundraising campaign." Championed by some gun rights groups and conservatives as a hero who shot in self-defense and wanted to protect the community from rioting, Rittenhouse left custody in the fall with bail raised by a right-wing nonprofit group.
Rittenhouse has become a lightning rod in the country's partisan divides over last year's racial justice protests and who should bear blame for the deadly violence that sometimes erupted. Some condemned the teenager as a dangerous vigilante; others rallied behind him after he was accused of killing two men and injuring a third during unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.
Invoking the outside funding that bought Rittenhouse's release, Kenosha County prosecutors asked a judge to raise Rittenhouse's bond by $200,000. Rittenhouse and his family did not post money toward his release previously and he already faces life in prison, so he has "no financial stake" in following the rules of his bond, officials argued.
EPA nominee vows 'urgency' on climate change
WASHINGTON — Michael Regan, President Joe Biden's choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, told lawmakers Wednesday that he would "restore" science and transparency at the agency, focus on marginalized communities and move "with a sense of urgency" to combat climate change.
Facing a Senate panel where half of the members are Republicans wary of the EPA's authority and its reach into much of American life, Regan appealed to a collective sense of duty.
"We all have a stake in the health of our environment, the strength of our economy, the well-being of our communities and the legacy we will leave the next generation in the form of our nation's natural resources," he told members of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
The 44-year-old Regan, who began his career at the EPA more than two decades ago and currently heads the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, appeared likely to win confirmation after a three-hour hearing in which he received a universally warm reception.