Deadly storm buffets NY and East Coast
(Bloomberg News) — A powerful storm that unleashed deadly tornadoes across the South is now shaking trees and snapping power lines in New York and other cities along the East Coast.
Rainy gusts of as much as 60 miles per hour were forecast to roar across New York while severe thunderstorms are expected from Virginia to Florida, according to the National Weather Service. Tornado watches, meaning the deadly storms can occur, have been posted from New Jersey to Virginia, including for Washington.
"A few thousand feet off the ground, the winds will be hurricane force," said Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Md. "We are going to have some concern for power outages and downed trees. With so many people working remotely, that is going to be a concern."
Liberal beats conservative for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
(Reuters) — Liberal challenger Jill Karofsky won a hotly contested race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, beating a conservative incumbent in state elections marred by court challenges and worries about health risks from the coronavirus pandemic.
Karofsky upset Dan Kelly, who was endorsed by Republican President Donald Trump, for a 10-year court term that could help decide future voting rights and redistricting issues in Wisconsin, a vital general election battleground.
Navy sailor from aircraft carrier in Guam dies of coronavirus
(Bloomberg News) — A sailor aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which docked in Guam after cases of the coronavirus began spreading on the aircraft carrier, has died after receiving treatment in intensive care, the Navy said in a statement.
The sailor, whose name is being withheld for now, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. He was found unresponsive during a medical check on April 9 and died from complications related to the virus on Monday, according to the statement.
"This is a great loss for the ship and for our Navy," Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, said in a statement. "We pledge our full support to the ship and crew as they continue their fight against the coronavirus."