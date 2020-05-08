Top GOP fundraiser, Trump ally named postmaster general
WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) — A top donor to President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee will be named the new head of the Postal Service, putting a top ally of the president in charge of an agency where Trump has long pressed for major changes in how it handles its business.
The Postal Service's board of governors confirmed late Wednesday that Louis DeJoy, a North Carolina businessman who is currently in charge of fundraising for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, will serve as the new postmaster general.
The action will install a stalwart Trump ally to lead the Postal Service, which he has railed against for years, and probably move him closer than ever before to forcing the service to renegotiate its terms with companies and its own union workforce. Trump's Treasury Department and the Postal Service are in the midst of a negotiation over a $10 billion line of credit approved as part of coronavirus legislation in March.
Some California beaches reopen under deal with governor
LOS ANGELES (Los Angeles Times) — Beachgoers in California's Orange County rejoiced after state and local officials agreed this week on plans to reopen some areas of the coast days after Gov. Gavin Newsom shuttered all beaches in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Dana Point, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, San Clemente and Seal Beach submitted plans to Sacramento allowing the public to access the coastline for active recreation only. The plans, approved early this week, include a range of measures to avoid overcrowding and allow safe physical distancing, according to the California Natural Resources Agency.
On Wednesday, Newport Beach became the last coastal city in Orange County to get approval from the state to reopen beaches. The city's coastline has reopened for activities including walking, running, bicycle riding, swimming, surfing and other ocean activities.
Ginsburg discharged from hospital
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, was discharged on Wednesday from hospital where she was treated for a benign gall bladder condition and took part remotely in arguments in two cases.
In a statement released on Wednesday evening, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Ginsburg is "doing well and glad to be home" after being discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Earlier in the day, her participation in two arguments, conducted by teleconference amid the coronavirus pandemic, marked the latest instance in which the liberal justice withstood a health scare and returned swiftly to her duties on the court, where she has served since 1993. Ginsburg asked a number of questions and her voice sounded hesitant at times but largely remained firm.