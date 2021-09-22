Texas doctor who violated state's abortion ban is sued
(The Washington Post) — A lawsuit that could test the constitutionality of the nation's most restrictive abortion ban was filed in Texas on Monday against a doctor who admitted to performing an abortion considered illegal under the new law.
The details of the civil suit against Alan Braid, a physician in San Antonio, are as unusual as the law itself, which empowers private citizens to enforce the ban on abortion once cardiac activity has been detected – often as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
The plaintiff is a felon serving a federal sentence at home in Arkansas, with no connection to the abortion at issue. He said he filed the claim not because of strongly held views about reproductive rights but in part because of the $10,000 he could receive if the lawsuit is successful. A second suit filed Monday – just four paragraphs long – came from a man in Chicago who asked a state court to strike down the abortion law as invalid.
Biden calls on Supreme Court to protect abortion rights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — President Joe Biden's administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday not to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide in an upcoming case concerning a restrictive Mississippi law.
The administration brief backs Jackson Women's Health Organization, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, in its fight over the state's attempt to ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
It said Roe v. Wade and a subsequent 1992 decision that affirmed it "recognize that forcing a woman to continue a pregnancy against her will is a profound intrusion on her autonomy, her bodily integrity, and her equal standing in society."
Abortion opponents have asked the court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, to overturn the 1973 ruling.