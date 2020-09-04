US government debt will nearly equal size of economy for first time since WWII
WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) — By the end of the year, for the first time since World War II, the U.S. government's debt will roughly equal the size of the American economy, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.
The rapid change is largely because of the surge in new spending that the government has authorized as it tried to control the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
By the end of 2020, the amount of debt owed by the U.S. will amount to 98% of the nation's gross domestic product, the Congressional Budget Office said. That's up from 79% last year. Total government debt will surpass the U.S. economy's size next year, the report said.
Fueling this rise is a big jump in the government's annual budget deficit, which is projected to widen to $3.3 trillion by the end of this fiscal year, more than triple its level in 2019. The deficit was on track to be high because of recent tax cuts and spending increases, but the government's response to the pandemic expanded that gap significantly.
The government typically spends more than $4 trillion a year on programs and services; Congress has approved more than $3 trillion in emergency funding since March to combat the outbreak and subsequent economic downturn. This included hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for businesses and the unemployed.
Trump campaign sues Democratic Montana governor to limit mail-in voting
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) — Republican President Donald Trump's reelection campaign sued the Democratic governor of Montana on Wednesday in an attempt to halt an expansion of mail-in voting in the run up to November's election.
The lawsuit comes as Trump frequently alleges – without providing evidence – that voting by mail is riddled with fraud, and as a record number of Americans are expected to mail their ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee allege in their lawsuit that Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock's directive last month allowing counties to employ universal vote-by-mail because of COVID-19 was an unconstitutional "brazen power grab" not authorized by state law.