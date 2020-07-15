US Army Corps of Engineers to appeal pipeline shutdown
NEW YORK (Reuters) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Monday it would appeal a federal judge's decision to shut down the Dakota Access oil pipeline, bringing the Trump administration into a fight already being waged by the owners of the pipeline.
Attorneys for the Corps filed a notice of appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, a week after a lower court said the 570,000-barrel-per-day pipeline needed to be shut and emptied within 30 days, citing problems with permits granted by the Corps in 2017.
The pipeline's primary owner, Energy Transfer LP, already said it would appeal the decision, and is asking for a stay to keep the pipeline running.
Navy battles for second day to save burning warship
SAN DIEGO (Reuters) — Hundreds of firefighters battled through a second day from the air, land and water on Monday to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard, as the number of sailors and civilians injured in the blaze rose to nearly 60.
The USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault ship whose size ranks second in the U.S. Navy fleet to that of an aircraft carrier, remained largely shrouded in thick, acrid smoke on Monday as the vessel began listing to its starboard side.
The fire, accompanied by at least one large explosion, erupted Sunday morning in the lower cargo hold of the 844-foot-long ship, docked for routine maintenance at its home port at U.S. Naval Base San Diego.
Legal challenges mount to ICE rule on student visas
(The Washington Post) — Eighteen attorneys general sued the Trump administration Monday, joining a growing number of efforts to challenge an order that would require international students to take classes in person this fall despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Google, Facebook, Twitter and more than a dozen other tech companies and associations, as well as more than 70 higher-education associations and scores of universities, supported a lawsuit by Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology seeking to block the rule. That case argues that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's decision was made as part of an apparent political strategy to force colleges to fully reopen despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases.