Army soldier charged with plotting to aid neo-Nazi attack
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Federal prosecutors on Monday charged a 22-year-old U.S. Army private with plotting to attack his own military unit abroad by sending sensitive details about the unit to a neo-Nazi group.
The Justice Department said Ethan Melzer of Louisville, Kentucky, had sent details about his unit's location, planned movements and security to members of the Order of Nine Angles, which the department described an "an occult-based neo-Nazi and white supremacist group."
Melzer is charged with conspiring and attempting to murder Americans and U.S. military service members, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists and conspiring to murder and maim in an undisclosed foreign country.
One of Melzer's federal public defenders, Jonathan Marvinny, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
According to the indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court, the FBI and the U.S. Army thwarted Melzer's plot in late May, and the FBI arrested Melzer on June 10.
At least 106 people shot in Chicago over the weekend
CHICAGO (Chicago Tribune) — At least 106 people were shot in Chicago, 13 of them fatally, from midafternoon Friday through early Monday, according to city officials and Chicago Tribune data.
It is the most people shot in one weekend since at least 2012 but not the deadliest this year, after more than 20 were killed over the last weekend in May, according to data compiled by the Tribune. Twelve of those shot this past weekend were younger than 18 years old. Five of those children died.
Six shootings involved three or more victims. One drive-by shooting early Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood injured five, including a 16-year-old girl who was left in critical condition.
The Austin District, where 3-year-old Mekhi James was fatally shot Saturday afternoon, had the most shooting victims: 18.