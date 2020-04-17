California to provide more help for unemployed, immigrants
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Los Angeles Times) — California is expanding hours at its call center that handles unemployment insurance and preparing to expedite benefits to independent contractors in response to a record number of people who are out of work and seeking government help as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed the efforts Wednesday and noted that 2.7 million Californians had filed for unemployment benefits in the last month after businesses across the state shuttered under his stay-at-home order. Newsom also announced a $125 million relief effort to help Californians without legal immigration status.
Americans can get stimulus payments faster with IRS site
WASHINGTON (Los Angeles Times) — Americans can speed up delivery of their coronavirus assistance payout through a new IRS website that launched Wednesday. The site allows them to provide bank account details needed to receive electronic payment, and also to check when the payment will arrive.
While some people logged in easily Wednesday and entered their bank account information or received a timeline for when their money would arrive, there were also reports from others who encountered delays or difficulties using the site. Many were faced with a message stating "Payment Status Not Available" or found they were unable to verify their identity or update their information.
Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to get his nominees
WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) — President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to try to force Congress to adjourn so he could fill his administration's vacancies without Senate approval, the second time this week he has claimed unprecedented executive authority amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The president cited a never-exercised constitutional power to shut down Congress if the House and Senate are in disagreement over adjourning, pushing both the executive and legislative branches into uncharted territory.