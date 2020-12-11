Pennsylvania governor tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, the latest governor to contract the virus.
Wolf, a Democrat, has drawn repeated fire from President Donald Trump after his state certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Other governors that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus include Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, also a Democrat, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican.
Giuliani to leave hospital Wednesday
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he will leave the hospital on Wednesday after a short stay following his COVID-19 diagnosis over the weekend.
Giuliani – a 76-year-old former New York City mayor who is leading Trump's waning legal effort to overturn his election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden – said he felt 10 years younger after receiving some of the same drugs taken by Trump when the president contracted COVID-19 in October.
"I feel just about 100% right now," Giuliani told New York's WABC-AM radio on Wednesday, adding that he would quarantine for an additional three or four days.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people who have had COVID-19 to isolate themselves from other people, including members of their own household if possible, for at least 10 days after their symptoms first appeared.
Giuliani was the latest in a long string of people close to the White House, including Trump himself, sickened in a pandemic that has killed more than 286,000 Americans.
He plans to attend a virtual hearing this week with Georgia lawmakers to discuss election issues, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.