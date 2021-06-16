Virginia couple plead guilty in US Capitol riot
A Northern Virginia couple on Monday became the first defendants to plead guilty only to misdemeanor charges in the Capitol riots, agreeing to accept a federal criminal conviction, pay $500 in restitution and let a judge decide the possibility of prison time.
The plea deal entered by Joshua Bustle, 35, and Jessica Bustle, 36, could set a model for about 200 first-time offenders charged only with misdemeanors in connection to Jan. 6 such as trespassing or disorderly conduct on restricted grounds in and around the Capitol.
Joshua Bustle, a real estate agent, and Jessica Bustle, a vaccine critic, were charged by complaint on March 4 with four misdemeanor counts. Prosecutors dropped all but one count – unlawful picketing, parading or demonstrating inside a Capitol building – in an agreement offered May 24 and signed last week by the couple.
"Mr. Bustle, Mrs. Bustle, do you want me to accept your guilty plea today?" U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan asked in court in Washington after warning the pair of the consequences and ascertaining that they were neither coerced nor induced to plead.
"Yes, Your Honor," each said.
Federal sentencing guidelines set no recommended range for the Class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by zero to six months in prison by law. The couple asked to be sentenced Monday given their lack of criminal records. First-time misdemeanants are almost never sentenced to prison, but Hogan said he wanted court officials to prepare the usual presentencing report and set out sentences imposed in any comparable cases.
Garland: DOJ will strengthen policies for obtaining lawmakers' records
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday said he would tighten the Justice Department's policies on obtaining records from lawmakers and reporters, as he sought to address a growing controversy over department efforts during the Trump administration to secure the data of members of Congress, journalists and even the White House counsel.
In the morning, Garland issued a statement announcing he had directed Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco to "evaluate and strengthen the department's existing policies and procedures for obtaining records of the Legislative branch," and he noted that she was "already working on surfacing potentially problematic matters deserving high-level review."
Then, in the afternoon, Garland and other Justice Department officials met with executives from The Washington Post, CNN and the New York Times and agreed that the department needed "strong, durable rules" implementing President Joe Biden's recent directive that reporters' phone and email records not be seized in an effort to identify their sources, according to a Justice Department readout.
In recent weeks, the department has notified current and former Post, CNN and Times reporters that their phone and – in CNN's case – email records had been secretly seized as part of moves that began under the Trump administration.
The seizures, which came during efforts to investigate leaks of classified information, sparked outcry from First Amendment advocates and media executives. Biden and Garland soon said they would stop going after reporters' records in such cases.
Garland had previously said he was working on a written policy to codify Biden's directive, and the Justice Department readout of his meeting with news executives suggested he would work with the media to make that into a formal regulation. The readout also said department officials "made clear that reporters were never the subject or the target of the recent investigations."
"In the coming weeks the Attorney General will develop and distribute to the field a memo detailing the current policy," the department said in a statement. "The Attorney General committed to working with members of the news media to codify the memo setting out these new rules into regulation."
Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan said in a statement: "It was encouraging to hear the Attorney General's commitment to the first amendment rights of all Americans. While we welcome the new policy to refrain from using compulsory legal procedures to seize reporter records in leak investigations, we feel steps must be taken to ensure it is durable and binding on future administrations. It is also essential that there be a full and complete public accounting of all the actions taken against our news organizations, including the secret subpoenas and gag orders, and an explanation as to what has been done with the information that was seized."