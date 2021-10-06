Investigators look into cause of California oil spill
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — More oil from a massive offshore spill landed on the southern California shore on Monday, with beaches closed and dead fish and birds washing up on shore as officials investigated whether a ship anchor striking a pipeline could have triggered the leak.
Crews dressed in white coveralls and helmets raced against an approaching storm as they cleaned damage from 3,000 barrels (126,000 gallons) of oil that spilled into the Pacific Ocean in recent days from a pipeline connected to an offshore facility owned by a unit of Amplify Energy Corp.
Amplify CEO Martyn Willsher said at a news conference on Monday it was possible a ship anchor could have struck the pipeline. Earlier, he said the line was shut and its remaining oil removed. The company's shares plunged 44% in heavy trading.
Dozens of container ships have been stranded off the coast recently, awaiting their turn to enter the port. The Coast Guard is assessing whether one of their anchors could have hit the line, said Capt. Rebecca Ore. "It is possible they would transit over a pipeline," she said.
As the crews worked to clean areas near the beach and wetlands running inland from the ocean on the eastern side of the coastal highway, residents told local news stations they had smelled a foul odor on Friday and were concerned about the lack of attention to the reports.
Willsher said Amplify received no reports of a smell on Friday. The pipeline and oil platform are run by a California subsidiary of the Houston-based offshore crude oil producer.
Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles said the department received multiple reports of a foul odor Thursday and Friday, but such reports are common and the city received no official report of an oil spill until midday on Saturday.
The timing of when reports were received will be one of the issues investigated, said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley. "Mariners and other were reporting they saw a sheen on Friday night," she said at the press conference.
DOJ probing attacks on voting rights
WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday said the Justice Department is "seriously and urgently investigating" how states are changing voting procedures or redistricting to ensure they are not violating federal voting rights.
"We are seriously and urgently investigating and examining other changes in procedures and practices, and particularly looking at all the redistricting that's done as a consequence of the decennial Census," Garland said during an interview at the New Yorker Festival.
"We are worried about attacks on voting systems, attacks from an Internet security point of view. We are worried about attacks on secretaries of state and administrators of elections and even poll workers," he said, adding he had established a task force to investigate these threats.