Wisconsin judge reimposes COVID restrictions
(Reuters) — As Wisconsin battled one of the worst coronavirus surges in the United States, a judge on Monday reinstated an order by the administration of Gov. Tony Evers limiting the size of indoor public gatherings at bars, restaurants and other venues.
The Democratic governor's emergency directive to stem new COVID-19 infections in the state put a 25% capacity limit on the number of people who may gather indoors until Nov. 6. It was challenged in court by bar owners and others shortly after it was issued on Oct. 6, and blocked by a judge on Oct. 14.
Sarah Kleban, 19, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse who works as a waitress back home in Milwaukee, said she depended on tips from patrons to make ends meet, but still sided with the governor.
"A 25% limit really hurts, but I think we need to put people's safety first," Kleban said. "If we have to choose between wages or safety, we have to be safe."
CDC calls for wearing masks on airplanes, trains
WASHINGTON (Bloomberg News) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a "strong recommendation" for mask-wearing by both passengers and operators on planes, trains, buses and taxis to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Masks should cover a person's nose and mouth and be worn while traveling in and out of the U.S. as well as within the country, the agency said. Operators should require them for the entire time of travel and deny entry to anyone not wearing one.
"Traveling on public conveyances increases a person's risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 by bringing persons in close contact with others, often for prolonged periods, and exposing them to frequently touched surfaces," the guidance on the CDC website states. It notes that many states, localities and other countries have implemented mask requirements, as have transportation operators.
The change was reported earlier by The Washington Post, which said it followed airline industry pressure and a request from Vice President Mike Pence. A note at the bottom of the webpage states it was last reviewed on Monday.