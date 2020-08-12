COVID cases among US children jumped 40% in July
(Bloomberg News) — Coronavirus infections among U.S. children grew 40% in the last half of July, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, bringing the total number of child infections to 8.8% of all U.S. cases.
The report, which aggregates data from 49 states, comes amid heated debate over whether schools should reopen in the fall. While the surge of infections contradicts President Donald Trump's assertion that kids are "virtually immune," the data also show that child infections make up a disproportionately small share of the overall outbreak in the U.S.
Secret Service shoots man near White House
WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) — A man was shot by the Secret Service near the White House on Monday evening, leading authorities to interrupt a briefing by President Donald Trump and escort him from the room.
The agency said the man and a Secret Service officer were taken to the hospital after the incident. The D.C. Fire Department was dispatched to the area at 5:55 p.m. Monday after receiving a call from the Secret Service reporting that an officer had shot a person in the upper body, D.C. fire spokesman Doug Buchanan said.
DC police union moves to block release of body cam footage
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The Washington, D.C., police union said on Monday it asked a court to block the mandatory release of body camera footage and names of police officers involved in shootings.
The federal district passed a police reform law in July after weeks of protests in the nation's capital and across the globe against systemic racism and police brutality, sparked by the killing of African-American George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.
Washington's emergency legislation requires the Metropolitan Police Department to release the names of officers and body camera footage within five days of an officer-involved shooting or the use of serious force, among other measures.
Records of previous incidents, dating back to the beginning of the body-camera program in October 2014, were to be released by Aug. 15. The police union argued in its court filing, made on Aug. 7, that releasing those records could harm officers' reputations.