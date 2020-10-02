California task force to consider paying reparations for slavery
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Los Angeles Times) — With Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature, California became the first state government in the country Wednesday to adopt a law to study and develop proposals for potential reparations to descendants of enslaved people and those impacted by slavery.
Newsom said the new law and bipartisan support for its passage is proving "a paradigm that we hope will be resonant all across the United States."
In a year of national protests against racial injustice, state lawmakers approved Assembly Bill 3121 to force the state to begin to confront its racist history and systemic disparities that persist today. Although California entered the Union as a "free state" in 1850, slavery continued there after the state Constitution outlawed it the previous year. Slavery was abolished by the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1865.
Judge OKs taking guns from Trump aide Parscale
MIAMI (Miami Herald) — President Donald Trump's former campaign manager appears to be a man in deepening emotional crisis – drinking heavily since his demotion, physically abusing his wife, brandishing guns and threatening to shoot himself or others.
That portrayal of Brad Parscale, filed in Broward County Circuit Court by Fort Lauderdale police, was enough to persuade a judge Wednesday to sign off on temporarily confiscating a small arsenal of firearms from the aide's multimillion-dollar waterfront home.