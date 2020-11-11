Barr tells prosecutors to probe allegations of election irregularities
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into "substantial" allegations of voting irregularities but urged them not to pursue "fanciful or far fetched claims."
Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit to block Pennsylvania officials from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's state victory.
"I authorize you to pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections in your jurisdictions in certain cases, as I have already done in specific instances," Barr wrote in the letter to federal prosecutors and the FBI director.
It is the first time Barr has addressed claims of voter fraud since the Nov. 3 election between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, who captured the presidency on Saturday.
He said nothing in his letter should be read to indicate the Justice Department had in fact uncovered voting irregularities that impacted the outcome of the election.
Trump ousts Esper as Defense secretary
WASHINGTON (Bloomberg News) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper was fired in a tweet on Monday, as President Donald Trump went after a top aide he blamed for not supporting him sufficiently.
Trump said he's naming Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as acting Pentagon chief.
Esper's relationship with Trump soured after the Pentagon chief resisted Trump's inclination to use active-duty forces to quell protests in U.S. cities earlier this year.
Esper's departure could foreshadow a broader post-election purge of appointees who displeased the president. It also means Trump will have seen the departure of two confirmed defense secretaries in less than two years.
While Esper, 56, had worked with the president on controversial priorities such as sending U.S. troops to the border with Mexico and drawing down forces in Germany, Afghanistan and Syria, the president voiced increasing dissatisfaction with his Pentagon chief in recent months.