Wolf resigns as Homeland Security secretary
WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) — Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf abruptly resigned Monday, nine days before a presidential inauguration whose jittery security preparations are unfolding amid fears of worsening political violence after last week's mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Wolf, who was overseas in the Middle East last week during the siege, attributed his decision to "recent events" and court rulings that have challenged the legality of his appointment by the Trump administration to run the department.
In a statement to Department of Homeland Security staffers, Wolf said he was "saddened to take this step," having previously announced plans to remain on the job through the end of the Trump administration.
CDC says 9M Americans vaccinated as states scramble
(Reuters) — Nearly 9 million Americans had been given their first COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as states scrambled to step up inoculations that have yet to slow the roaring pandemic.
The 8,987,322 people who have been jabbed with the first of two shots, according to the CDC, represent less than one-third of the 25 million total doses distributed to states by the U.S. government.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday sought permission from the Trump administration to directly purchase 100,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and partner BioNTech, which was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.
The FDA has also approved a vaccine made by Moderna.