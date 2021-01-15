One-shot COVID-19 vaccine grants lasting response in study
(Bloomberg News) — Johnson & Johnson's experimental one-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated a long-lasting immune response in an early safety study, providing a glimpse at how it will perform in the real world as the company inches closer to approaching U.S. regulators for clearance.
More than 90% of participants made immune proteins, called neutralizing antibodies, within 29 days after receiving the shot, according to the report, and participants formed the antibodies within 57 days. The immune response lasted for the full 71 days of the trial.
The one-shot vaccine generates more neutralizing antibodies than a single dose of other front-runner COVID-19 vaccines, all of which are two-shot regimens. But when compared with two shots of these rivals, the response to J&J's single shot is in the same range, said Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J chief scientific officer.
First federal execution of woman in US in 67 years
WASHINGTON (Deutsche Presse-Agentur) — A woman on federal death row has been executed in the United States for the first time since 1953, after last-minute appeals were rejected by the Supreme Court, according to multiple US media outlets.
Convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery, 52, failed in her attempt to halt her execution by being found mentally unfit, and was given a lethal injection in the state of Indiana overnight, The New York Times reported.
She was convicted in 2007 of murder and kidnapping after strangling a pregnant woman and cutting her unborn baby out of her body in 2003.
A last-minute appeal by her lawyers was rejected in two decisions by the US Supreme Court, and she was killed in prison hours later.
The outgoing administration of President Donald Trump has sought a slew of executions in the weeks before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
While many U.S. states enforce the death penalty there had been a 17-year pause on federal executions until July of this year.
Biden, a Democrat, rejects the death penalty and could halt all federal executions. Trump, a Republican, has enforced the reintroduction of executions at the federal level.