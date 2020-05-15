Manafort released to home confinement
(Bloomberg News) — Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for Donald Trump who was convicted of financial crimes and illegal lobbying, was released from prison to home confinement, according to his lawyer, Kevin Downing.
Manafort, 71, was released from a low-security prison in Loretto, Pa., after requesting that the Bureau of Prisons move him to his home in northern Virginia for the remainder of his 7 1/2-year sentence, or at least for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manafort was released Wednesday at 6:30 am to his wife and another family member, Downing said.
"He's going home," Downing said. "He's doing OK. He didn't get the virus, so that's good."
Senate blocks bid to curb internet surveillance of Americans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The U.S. Senate narrowly blocked an amendment on Wednesday that would have prevented law enforcement from collecting information on Americans' internet habits without a warrant, as the Senate moved toward a reauthorization of divisive surveillance tools.
The Senate defeated the amendment sponsored by Republican Senator Steve Daines and Democrat Ron Wyden by 59-37, just short of the 60 votes that would have included it in legislation to renew three surveillance tools used in national security investigations that expired two months ago.
Judge asks if ex-Trump aide Flynn should be held in contempt
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A U.S. judge on Wednesday signaled reluctance to allow the Justice Department to drop its criminal prosecution of Michael Flynn, tasking a retired judge with advising on whether the former Trump administration official should face an additional criminal contempt charge for perjury.
In a short written order, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington asked John Gleeson, a former federal judge in New York, to present arguments in the case as an amicus curiae, or friend of the court.
Sullivan said he was seeking Gleeson's recommendation on whether Flynn should face a criminal contempt charge for perjury because he testified under oath that he was guilty of lying to the FBI but then reversed course and said he had never lied.