CDC confirms 14th U.S. case of coronavirus with patient in San Diego
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the United States to 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Wednesday.
The patient was among 232 individuals who had been placed under quarantine at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar after being airlifted from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan earlier this month, CDC spokeswoman Ana Toro said.
A previous case of coronavirus was documented a few days earlier among the same group of evacuees, the CDC said.
CDC officials said it appeared that the two San Diego patients were separately exposed to the virus in China before arriving in the United States. The two arrived on different planes and were housed in separate facilities.
“At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility, but CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus,” Dr. Christopher Braden, deputy director of the CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, said in a statement.
To date, a total of eight coronavirus cases have been documented in California, accounting for more than half of the infections confirmed across the United States, none of them fatal.
Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible nondisclosure of foreign money
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Education said on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into whether Harvard and Yale universities failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts as required by law.
Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, may not have reported at least $375 million in foreign money over the last four years, the department said in a statement.
“This is about transparency,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in the statement. “If colleges and universities are accepting foreign money and gifts, their students, donors, and taxpayers deserve to know how much and from whom.”
Federal law requires most colleges and universities to report gifts from and contracts with foreign sources that are more than $250,000 twice a year.
Education department records over the last three decades show U.S. universities and colleges have reported more than $6.6 billion in donations from Qatar, China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.