Philadelphia police release 'traumatic' video of shooting
PHILADELPHIA – Authorities on Wednesday released graphic body camera footage in the shooting death of Walter Wallace, showing two police officers firing multiple shots into the 27-year-old Black man as he held a knife in the midst of what his family has called a mental health crisis.
The involved officers were identified as Sean Matarazzo, 25, and Thomas Munz, 26, who had been a part of the Philadelphia police department since 2018 and 2017 respectively, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
Calling the video "traumatic" and "graphic," officials pleaded for calm Wednesday in a city that was rocked by protests and looting last week after Wallace's death Oct. 26. After a tumultuous week, tensions largely eased in Philadelphia over the weekend. Instead of charges against the involved officers, Wallace's family called for changes to the police department's handling of mental health crises.
Despite video evidence they see as damning for the officers involved, the prospect of them being charged with and convicted of murder would be like "hitting the lottery twice," said Wallace's father, who is also named Walter Wallace Jr.
California voters side with Uber, denying drivers benefits
OAKLAND, Calif. – Californians decisively determined the future of ride-hailing and delivery apps as 58% voted that drivers should be classified as independent contractors, rather than employees, according to results in a statewide election Wednesday.
The state ballot measure, Proposition 22, will make drivers independent contractors according to California law. That supersedes a new law, known as A.B. 5, intended to grant drivers full employment, including minimum wage protections, health care and such benefits as unemployment and sick leave.
Pair of kayakers nearly swallowed by whale
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif – Two kayakers were knocked into the water Monday by a humpback whale. Video taken of the episode indicated that the pair of women, who were shaken but unharmed, were nearly enveloped in the whale's mouth.
"I'm thinking, 'I'm dead. I'm dead.' I thought it was going to land on me. Next thing I know, I'm underwater," Liz Cottriel, one of the kayakers, told Fox television affiliate KMPH.
Cottriel and a friend, Julie McSorley, were paddling in California's San Luis Obispo Bay, where humpback whales have reportedly been moving into shallower waters in search of food. Those seeking an up-close view are warned by local authorities to, among other precautions, stay away from large schools of fish, because they attract the whales.