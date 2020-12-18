Senators clash as panel hears discredited claims of election fraud
WASHINGTON (CQ-Roll Call) – The top Republican and Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee clashed with each other Wednesday, trading accusations of lying and spreading disinformation, as the panel held a hearing on "election irregularities" in the 2020 presidential race.
The hearing was called by Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and included President Donald Trump's campaign lawyers, former special counsel Ken Starr, a commissioner from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, and Christopher Krebs, the top U.S. cybersecurity official who was fired by Trump for asserting that the election was secure.
The hearing came days after the Electoral College confirmed that Joe Biden won with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.
Election Assistance Commission member Donald Palmer, a Republican, told the panel that he stood behind the commission's certification of voting machines used in the 2020 election.
While Krebs continued to emphasize that the elections were secure and free of interference, Johnson said that voting machines, the tabulation systems and internet connections related to the conduct of elections are a "huge confusing mess."
Krebs responded that with 95% of the precincts in the country using paper ballots as a backup, states were in a position to refute claims of fraud, but Johnson said that he agreed with Trump campaign lawyers that there was "fraud in this election. ... I don't have any doubt about that there was fraud."
Alaska health care worker hospitalized after receiving vaccine
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) – A Juneau health care worker was hospitalized and treated for a serious allergic reaction after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, hospital and health officials said Wednesday.
The worker felt flush and took an antihistamine around 10 minutes after receiving the vaccine Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. She felt short of breath and was transferred to the emergency room, said Dr. Lindy Jones, emergency room medical director at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau.
Upon arriving at the emergency room, where Jones was the attending physician, she had an elevated heart rate and a red rash on her face and torso, he said. Jones began treating her for anaphylaxis with epinephrine and more antihistamines, which she responded to.
But her symptoms began to reemerge, he said, and she was treated with more epinephrine as well as steroids. When providers tried to wean the worker off the epinephrine, her symptoms reemerged before resolving once again, Jones said, and she was then moved to the intensive care unit for observation overnight, he said. She was in stable condition "and doing well" on Wednesday, Jones said.
Jones said the plan was to discharge her Wednesday evening, as long as she doesn't have any more symptoms and remains off all medications, Jones said.
"She was still enthusiastic that she got the vaccine and the benefits that it would give her in the future," Jones said.
The worker, who was described as middle aged, had a positive attitude throughout, Jones said, and was disappointed she won't be able to get the second dose of the vaccine.