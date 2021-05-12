Biden revives LGBT protections against health care discrimination
Gay and transgender people will be protected against sex discrimination in health care, the U.S. health secretary said on Monday, as President Joe Biden's administration reversed a policy put in place under his predecessor Donald Trump.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the action restores protections under a provision of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, against sexual discrimination in health care. It was the latest in a series of steps the Democratic president has taken to bolster LGBT rights.
"It simply says what everyone already should know: You should not discriminate against people," Becerra told CNN. "That includes those based on sexual orientation or gender identity – and when it comes to health care, we want to make sure that's the case."
The new policy represents a reversal of a reversal. HHS under Trump in June 2020 issued a rule that lifted some anti-discrimination protections under the Affordable Care Act, a law signed by former President Barack Obama in 2010.
In 2016, Obama's administration introduced rules that made clear that LGBT people would be protected under the federal health care discrimination provision. The Trump-era rule reversed those provisions of the law that extended civil rights protections in health care to cover areas including gender identity and abortion.
"So now it's clear, there's no ambiguity: You cannot discriminate against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity," Becerra added.
House panel to take up Postal Service reform
The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday will consider a pair of bills to reform the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service, a document seen by Reuters shows.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the Democrat who chairs the panel, circulated draft legislation earlier this year to address some key USPS financial issues.
It would eliminate a requirement for USPS to pre-fund retiree health benefits and would require postal employees to enroll in the Medicare government-retiree health plan. The measures would save USPS $40 billion to $50 billion over 10 years.
Maloney said in February that Congress needed to pass reforms "to put the Postal Service on more sustainable financial footing for years to come."
Lawyer who sued Chevron over Ecuador pollution faces NY contempt trial
A disbarred American lawyer who spent more than two decades battling Chevron Corp. over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest attempted on Monday to fend off criminal contempt charges stemming from a lawsuit against him by the energy company.
Steven Donziger is on trial in Manhattan federal court for failing to turn over his computer, phones and other electronic devices and refusing court orders to surrender his passport in the civil case brought by Chevron.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska is presiding over the case with no jury.
In an opening statement, prosecuting attorney Rita Glavin said that Donziger had consciously chosen to disobey court orders to turn over his devices and documents.
"Choices have consequences," she said.
Martin Garbus, arguing for Donziger, painted a different picture, saying the court had not initially been clear about what it wanted the lawyer to hand over.
The case is the latest twist in a long-running battle stemming from Donziger's representation of villagers in Ecuador's Lago Agrio region who sought to hold Chevron liable for water and soil contamination in the jungle between 1964 and 1992. Chevron has said Texaco, which was acquired by Chevron, cleaned up the pollution, and that state-owned Petroecuador was mainly responsible for the contamination.