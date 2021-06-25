Lawmakers push overhaul of military assault prosecutions
WASHINGTON – Members of the U.S. Congress said on Wednesday they would press ahead with efforts to overhaul how the military prosecutes sexual assault and related crimes, while welcoming Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's unprecedented support for the shift.
Democratic and Republican members of Congress announced the introduction in the House of Representatives of legislation to shift prosecution of such cases from the chain of command and make it the responsibility of trained military prosecutors.
Their bill is named for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered after reporting sexual harassment. A companion bill is co-sponsored by two-thirds of the Senate, although it has been held up by opposition from the Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Advocates have been calling for years for commanders to be taken out of the decision-making process when it comes to prosecuting the thousands of cases of sexual assault and related crimes among service members every year.
Senior military officials, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, have stopped short of endorsing the move, despite acknowledging failings in addressing sexual assault in the ranks.
They argue that preserving commanders' authority over prosecutions is vital to maintaining discipline. Backers of the legislation argue that the military has failed to improve the system despite years of promises.
Senators reach deal on infrastructure framework, will brief Biden
WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said on Wednesday it had reached a deal on a "framework" for an infrastructure spending bill and planned to discuss it with President Joe Biden on Thursday, although cautioning that unresolved issues remained.
"We came to an agreement on a plan that we have and we're just going to try to wrap it up tomorrow," a Democratic negotiator, Joe Manchin, said after the group met with White House officials.
The White House said the meeting had been productive.
"The group made progress toward an outline of a potential agreement, and the president has invited the group to come to the White House tomorrow to discuss this in person," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Passing a bill to rebuild roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure is a major priority for the Democratic president.
Biden, seeking to fuel growth and address income inequality after the coronavirus pandemic, initially proposed about $2.3 trillion be spent on a broad definition of infrastructure, including fighting climate change and providing care for children and the elderly.
The White House trimmed the offer to about $1.7 trillion in an unsuccessful bid to win the Republican support needed for any plan to get the 60 votes required to advance most legislation in the evenly split 100-seat Senate.
After rejecting a Republican counteroffer just over two weeks ago, the White House turned its attention to the bipartisan group of 21 senators, or "G-21." That group has been working on a $1.2 trillion, eight-year bipartisan infrastructure plan, with a mix of new and repurposed funding. The framework now includes $559 billion in new spending, a source familiar with the talks said. Previously, the group had discussed $579 billion in new spending.