Shooting suspect in custody after fight at Texas school injures 4
Authorities arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with a Texas high school shooting that left four people injured after a fight broke out in a classroom on Wednesday morning, police said.
The suspect, who fled the Timberview High School in Arlington after the shooting, was taken into custody after a brief manhunt and will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
At least two of the four injured people, one of whom did not require hospitalization, suffered gunshot wounds, police said. One of the victims remains in critical condition.
"What we believe happened, preliminarily, is that there was a fight between a student and another individual in a class and a gun was used, and there are four victims," Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye told reporters
The incident, first reported at about 9:15 a.m. local time, on the second floor of the school, prompted a lockdown and a massive police response to secure the building before students were placed on buses and taken off the campus.
US to fine for-profit colleges for false promises about graduates' prospects
WASHINGTON – Some 70 U.S. for-profit colleges, including some of the largest, were sent notices that the Federal Trade Commission could impose "significant financial penalties" if the schools deceive students about how successful their graduates were, the agency said on Wednesday.
The FTC commissioners, who often split along party lines, voted 5-0 to use a dormant penalty authority against any school that, for example, overstated how likely it was that graduates would get jobs and how much they could hope to earn.
The notices were sent to schools that included "the largest for-profit colleges and vocational schools" in the United States, the agency said in a statement, while adding that a school receiving a letter was not an indication of wrongdoing.
Complaints about for-profit schools rose some 70% between 2018 and 2020, the agency said.
The notices echo an effort by the Obama administration to pursue for-profit schools whose former students have high loan default rates. At least one chain of schools, Corinthian Colleges, collapsed when its students were denied access to federal student loans.