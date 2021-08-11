DeSantis threatens school leaders who enforce masks
(South Florida Sun Sentinel) – As students ready to return to campuses and COVID-19 cases continue to spike, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office on Monday said it would go after the salaries of school leaders if they enforce face mask mandates.
His spokesperson Christiana Pushaw said in a statement the state would "narrowly tailor any financial consequences" to target school leaders that defy the governor's rules – withholding superintendents' or school board members' pay, for example – but protect students and teachers who were not the "decision makers."
She also called "permissible" the approach taken by superintendents in districts where face masks are required but parents can opt their children out of wearing face coverings.
Monday's statement comes days after the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics wrote DeSantis to say he needs to abandon his "dangerous" rhetoric against face masks in schools and make it clear that "universal masking" on campus reduces COVID-19 illness and protects "face-to-face learning."
Pentagon to seek approval to require COVID-19 vaccine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon on Monday said that it will seek President Joe Biden's approval by mid-September to require 1.3 million military members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, anticipating full regulatory clearance for a vaccine by then.
After setting COVID-19 rules for federal workers, Biden last month directed the Pentagon to look into "how and when" it would require members of the military to take the vaccine.