Biden chief of staff: Hack response will go beyond 'just sanctions'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The incoming White House chief of staff said on Sunday that President-elect Joe Biden's response to the massive hacking campaign uncovered last week would go beyond sanctions.
Ron Klain said Biden was mapping out ways to push back against the suspected Russian hackers who have penetrated half a dozen U.S. government agencies and left thousands of American companies exposed.
"It's not just sanctions. It's steps and things we could do to degrade the capacity of foreign actors to engage in this sort of attack," Klain said on CBS' "Face the Nation."
Options being mulled by the Biden administration to punish Moscow over its alleged role include financial penalties and retaliatory hacks on Russian infrastructure, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
Russia 'acted with impunity' in hack, Romney says
(Bloomberg News) – Russia "acted with impunity" in enacting a massive, months-long hack on U.S. federal agencies and private companies, and President Donald Trump has a "blind spot" about it, said Sen. Mitt Romney.
Speaking Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," the Utah Republican said the action attributed to Russia "demands a response, and the response you'd expect to occur would be a cyber response."
It's unclear, though, if the U.S. has the capacity to do that in a way that would be of the same scale, he said.
Trump on Saturday contradicted top U.S. intelligence officials and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in suggesting the hack, first reported a week ago, may have been the work of China.
Experts baffled at Trump brushing off suspected Russian hack
WASHINGTON (Los Angeles Times) – President Trump's dismissive characterization of a massive cyberattack targeting multiple U.S. agencies drew pushback Sunday from lawmakers and cybersecurity experts amid growing questions over the president's refusal to acknowledge that Russia was likely behind the intrusions.
A month before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, Trump remains preoccupied with his falsehood-filled campaign to overturn the results of November's election, and gave no indication that the United States would seek to punish those responsible for an unprecedented breach whose full scope was still being assessed.