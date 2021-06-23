CDC: Youngest adults least likely to be vaccinated
The nation's youngest adults remain the least likely to be vaccinated against the coronavirus – and their weekly rates of vaccination are declining, according to federal research released Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed adult vaccination rates by age through May 22, finding 80% of adults older than 65 had been immunized compared with just 38.3% of 18- to 29-year-olds.
The percentage of people getting one shot per week stalled after vaccine eligibility opened to all adults in April and has continued to decline. From April 19 to May 22, the percentage of 18- to 29-year-olds being vaccinated dropped from 3.6% a week to 1.9% a week. For 30- to 49-year-olds, the percentage getting a shot each week declined from 3.5% to 1.7%.
If vaccination rates continue at low levels through August, the report said, "coverage among young adults will not reach the coverage level of older adults."
The weekly shot rates for younger adults never matched the 8.2% peak of people older than 65, according to the report.
"The way that the pandemic has been framed, essentially what we heard at the beginning, is that if you were older, you're more likely to face severe consequences related to COVID," said Rupali J. Limaye, a Johns Hopkins University researcher who studies vaccine use. "I think a lot of younger people were like, 'It's okay if I get it. I'm going to be able to survive it.' "
Medicaid enrollment swells during pandemic
The number of Americans relying on Medicaid swelled to an apparent all-time high during the coronavirus pandemic with nearly 74 million Americans covered through the safety-net health insurance, new federal figures show.
From February 2020 through January, Medicaid enrollment climbed nationwide by 9.7 million, according to a report based on the most recent available data and expected to be released Monday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Some people signed up last year as the pandemic's economic fallout took away their jobs, income and health benefits. But according to federal health officials and other Medicaid experts, much of the increase is because of a rule change that was part of the first coronavirus relief law adopted by Congress last year.
That law created a trade-off: It gave states extra federal money to help cover what were anticipated to be ballooning Medicaid costs. In exchange, states needed to promise they would not remove anyone from their Medicaid rolls until the federal government ended the coronavirus public health emergency.
The 15% spike means the size of the public insurance program for low-income Americans now significantly eclipses the nearly 63 million older Americans covered last year through Medicare. Both health insurance programs date to the mid-1960s and were pillars of Lyndon B. Johnson's "Great Society" anti-poverty strategies.
"We've really seen how important Medicaid is to ensuring the overall health of our country and have seen this through the pandemic," said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, who became CMS administrator late last month.
"We are seeing what a lifeline the Medicaid program is to so, so many Americans," she said in an interview Monday.
The Biden administration's championing of Medicaid is a contrast to the policies of the Trump era. Brooks-LaSure's predecessor at CMS under President Donald Trump, Seema Verma, encouraged states to require some people on Medicaid to work or prepare for a job in exchange for the insurance. Federal courts struck down the policy, ruling that it was incompatible with the Medicaid law's main purpose of providing low-income people with coverage.
President Joe Biden and his top health officials are working to extend insurance, focused on a dozen states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, while advocating other means to reduce the cadre of roughly 30 million Americans who are uninsured.