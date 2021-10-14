Texas-based airlines stand by vaccine mandate
CHICAGO – Rebuffing the Texas governor, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said on Tuesday they would comply with President Joe Biden's executive order to require that their employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by a Dec. 8 deadline.
The two Texas-based carriers said the federal mandate superseded an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott barring COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity, including private employers.
Southwest said it "would be expected to comply with the President's Order to remain compliant as a federal contractor." American said while it was reviewing Abbott's executive order, "this does not change anything" for the company.
Both carriers have asked U.S.-based employees to submit proof of vaccination by Nov. 24.
Judge: NY must allow religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that New York state cannot impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on health care workers without allowing their employers to consider religious exemption requests.
U.S. District Judge David Hurd in Albany, New York, ruled that the state's workplace vaccination requirement conflicted with health care workers' federally protected right to seek religious accommodations from their employers.
The ruling provides a test case as vaccine mandate opponents gear up to fight plans by President Joe Biden's administration to extend COVID-19 inoculation requirements to tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans.