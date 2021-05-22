National Zoo prepares to reopen; panda cub will make public debut

WASHINGTON - At 7:52 a.m. Thursday, the National Zoo's giant panda Tian Tian sat beneath a tree and with both paws snapped a bamboo branch for breakfast.
The loud crack, unheard by the outdoor public in six months, rang across the quiet of the giant panda habitat.
It was the sound of hope, and a symbol, perhaps, of a cosmic rebirth of the Washington region after the long months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was also a signal that the Smithsonian landmark will officially reopen Friday after being shuttered since Nov. 23.
And it was the outdoor media debut of giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji - pronounced SHIAU-chi-ji. He was born Aug. 21, but had not made his public appearance outside before the zoo closed last fall.
Now weighing 45 pounds, he emerged from his indoor compound about 8 a.m. and crawled up an oak tree, where he maneuvered awkwardly among the thin branches.
"I hope (Friday will) be a symbol of a return to normal," said zoo director Steven Monfort. "That's really why I think people are excited. We're on track. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel."
The stunning arrival of Xiao Qi Ji last summer was called a "miracle" because his mother, Mei Xiang, was considered too old to bear offspring. Experts said she had less than 1 percent chance of doing so.
It was also the zoo's first giant panda cub in five years, and gave the country a moment of joy amid the raging pandemic, waves of social upheaval and a bitter presidential campaign.
Nine months later, Xiao Qi Ji is thriving, and "the Smithsonian opening is a symbol of a return to normalcy," Monfort said.
"As the Smithsonian goes, so goes the rest of the cultural world in D.C.," he said.
"I think it'll have a psychological effect on people when they see that, 'Okay, I can to a museum again. I can go to the zoo again,' " he added. "That's the thing we've been longing for. It's going to be a liberating feeling."
The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in suburban Chantilly, Virginia, reopened May 5.
The National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum and its Renwick Gallery opened May 14.
The National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian also reopen Friday.
Vaccinated people won't have to wear masks in outdoor areas of the zoo, said spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson. But masks must be worn indoors and in restrooms.
Meanwhile, the new cub is sure to be a hit. "Our little Xiao Qi Ji is just darling, and I know everybody wants to see him," Monfort said, as the cub clung to branches in the tree.
But there is more that is new.
There's an Amur tiger named Metis who arrived in April. The zoo hopes he will breed with female Nikita. Native to the forests of Russia and northern China, Amur tigers are considered endangered, the zoo says.
There are two new Przewalski's horses, a mother and son named Barbie and Cooper, who arrived in December, and a tiny, year-old Komodo dragon named Onyx, who also came in December.
There's also a new male lesser kudu, a kind of antelope, born March 29. The zoo does not have any greater kudus.