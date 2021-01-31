Navalny's brother sentenced to 2 months of house arrest

MOSCOW (Tribune News Service) — The brother of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny was sentenced to two months of house arrest on Friday, two days before opponents of President Vladimir Putin stage fresh mass protests.
Oleg Navalny is not allowed to move freely or use the telephone or internet until March 23, a Moscow court ruled.
The punishment was imposed in connection with violations of coronavirus hygiene rules during last weekend's unsanctioned mass protests, which Oleg Navalny is said to have helped organize.
The previous day, another court had upheld Alexei Navalny's 30-day prison sentence.
The opposition leader was arrested at the airport just two weeks ago, immediately after his return to Russia, for allegedly violating probation reporting requirements in an earlier criminal case while recovering in Germany from a poison attack that almost killed him.
Next Tuesday, a court is expected decide whether an old suspended sentence should be changed to actual imprisonment. He faces many years in prison.
Since the huge nationwide protests last weekend, authorities have massively stepped up pressure against Navalny's team. On Wednesday, security forces searched their offices and private residences. Several people have been detained.
Protests are again planned for this Sunday in some 80 Russian cities.
Authorities warned against participating in the unsanctioned actions.