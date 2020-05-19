Navarro raises tensions with CDC

WASHINGTON — Tensions between the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spilled out into public view on Sunday as a top adviser to President Donald Trump criticized the public health agency's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The comments by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro are the latest signal of how the Trump administration has sought to sideline the CDC. The agency typically plays the lead role in public health crises, but in recent weeks it's had its draft guidance for reopening held up by the White House, leaving states and localities to largely fend for themselves.
Speaking on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Navarro criticized the CDC production of a flawed coronavirus test kit that contributed to a nationwide delay in testing.
"Early on in this crisis, the CDC – which really had the most trusted brand around the world in this space – really let the country down with the testing," Navarro said. "Because not only did they keep the testing within the bureaucracy, they had a bad test. And that did set us back."
The CDC did not respond to a request for comment. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, whose agency oversees the CDC, pushed back against Navarro's criticism in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation."
"I don't believe the CDC let this country down," Azar said in response to Navarro's comments. "I believe the CDC serves an important public health role. And what was always critical was to get the private sector to the table" on testing.
Taking aim
With the coronavirus pandemic in the United States now in its third month, some in the White House are increasingly taking aim at the CDC and the leadership of its director, Robert Redfield, as The Washington Post has previously reported.
In addition to the issue of testing, White House officials say they are also frustrated by what they consider the agency's balky flow of data and information and the leak of an early version of its reopening recommendations, according to three administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal disagreements.
Appearing remotely at a Senate committee hearing Tuesday, Redfield detailed the CDC's efforts to combat the pandemic, including expert assistance for state health authorities, disease surveillance and testing and contact tracing strategy. But he also sounded an alarm that the nation's public health resources have been insufficient to meet the challenge that COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has posed.
"We need to rebuild our nation's public health infrastructure: data and data analytics, public health laboratory resilience and our nation's public health workforce," he said.
Navarro on Sunday also criticized China, escalating the Trump administration's attacks on that country for its handling of the virus. In an interview on ABC News' "This Week," Navarro said he holds the country's leaders responsible for the global outbreak.
Beijing has responded to such attacks by accusing the Trump administration of "shifting blame" in an effort to distract from its own failures amid the pandemic.
While they were at odds over the CDC, Navarro and Azar were in agreement Sunday as they defended the Trump administration's push for states to reopen their economies.
Navarro argued that "some of the people in the medical community want to just run and hide until the virus is extinguished," an approach that he argued, without evidence, would "kill many more people" than COVID-19 would.
He also said loosening restrictions on businesses is not a "question of lives vs. jobs."
"What President Trump realized early on is that, if you lock people down, you may save lives directly from the China virus, but you indirectly are going to kill a lot more people" through suicide or substance abuse, Navarro said.
Azar declared that it's safe to reopen the country because half of the counties reporting "haven't had a single death," and that more than 60% of all COVID-19 cases are in 2% of the reporting counties.
"That's why the local leaders need to lead this," he said on CNN's "State of the Union."
Trump made brief remarks Sunday as he returned to the White House from Camp David. In an exchange with reporters, he maintained that "tremendous progress is being made on many fronts, including coming up with a cure for this horrible plague that has beset our country."