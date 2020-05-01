WASHINGTON – Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson said he's delayed a decision on whether to return the ousted captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the aircraft carrier where the coronavirus swept through the crew.
Putting aside a recommendation by the Navy's top uniformed officer to restore Capt. Brett Crozier to his post, McPherson said in a statement on Wednesday that "I have unanswered questions that the preliminary inquiry has identified and that can only be answered by a deeper review."
Crozier was dismissed as the carrier's captain by then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly on April 2 for writing an impassioned memo beseeching the service to do more to remedy the increasingly dire situation aboard the ship. Modly said Crozier failed to keep his concerns within the chain of command.
Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, on Friday briefed Defense Secretary Mark Esper on the conclusion of an investigation that started after Crozier circulated his memo and ended with Gilday recommending the captain's reinstatement. But Esper put off a decision, with aides saying he wanted to study the full written report commissioned by the Navy.
Now, McPherson's demand for further review buys Esper time before he has to make a politically sensitive decision.
Donald Trump's mixed messages on Crozier's ouster created a dilemma for Esper, who is far more deferential to the president than his famously independent predecessor, Jim Mattis, who was Trump's first defense secretary.
Trump hasn't commented on the Navy's recommendation to restore Crozier as captain of the Roosevelt. On Wednesday Trump repeated his assessment that Crozier "wanted to be Earnest Hemingway" with his lengthy memo and that he's "a very, very good man who had a very bad day."