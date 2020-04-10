New data suggest death toll may not be as high as feared

WASHINGTON — Public health experts say information about the spread of the novel coronavirus through Texas and Florida in coming days could be crucial in predicting how many Americans are likely to die from the pandemic.
The apparent effects of social distancing in three major hot spots – Italy, New York and California – have given scientists hope that the final U.S. death toll could be lower than White House projections of 100,000 to 240,000, which were based on a combination of models that administration officials have not fully explained.
"I think we're just doing much better than those numbers," President Donald Trump said during his daily White House briefing on Wednesday. He warned of "terrible days ahead" but said, as he has before, that there is a "light at the end of the tunnel."
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which last week projected more than 90,000 American deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, lowered its estimate on Wednesday to 60,415 deaths in the period until Aug. 4.
Social distancing 'making a big difference'
"All of the available information strongly suggests that social distancing policies are making a big difference," said Dr. Greg Roth, a clinical adviser to the team running the model. "We've seen the shape of the death curve in places like New York and Italy sharpen to a much sharper peak."
At the White House with the president, his coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, similarly credited Americans for following federal guidelines to avoid public gatherings and stay at home. "We are impressed by the American people," said Birx, who only recently complained of a lack of compliance with social distancing admonitions.
Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, agreed, saying, "What's been remarkable to watch here is how the American public has changed its behavior when it affects the vulnerable."
But social distancing directives came late in Texas, Florida and some other Southern states, where hospitals also have less capacity. Big spikes in those states, especially if they occur together, could push fatalities higher if hospitals are overwhelmed and if older, more vulnerable patients, particularly in Florida, are stricken.
A range of possibilities
The models used to predict sickness and death vary widely and are admittedly faulty, given that they rely on specific assumptions about what people and governments are doing to stop the contagion.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation – one of the main sources the White House used to inform its numbers – includes data from Wuhan, China, where the government imposed a strict lockdown, isolated infected people from their families and employed thousands of workers to identify and track infected people to quarantine them and monitor their contacts.
Experts say a group of models offering a range of possibilities – the approach used by meteorologists and marketers – is more reliable than a single forecast.
"We don't do this with hurricane predictions; we don't even do this with Netflix movie predictions," said Dylan George, vice president of the tech investment firm In-Q-Tel, who served as a senior White House adviser on biological threats under President Barack Obama.