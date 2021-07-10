New laboratory research on the swiftly spreading delta variant of the coronavirus is highlighting the threats posed by viral mutations, adding urgency to calls to accelerate vaccination efforts across the planet.
A peer-reviewed report from scientists in France, published Thursday in the journal Nature, found that the delta variant has mutations that allow it to evade some of the neutralizing antibodies produced by vaccines or by a natural infection. A single shot of a two-dose vaccine "barely" offers any protection, researchers reported.
But the experiments found that fully vaccinated people - with the recommended regimen of two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine - should retain significant protection against the delta variant. That echoes another report written by a collaboration of scientists in the United States and published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The bottom line is that, in a time when the delta variant is rapidly gaining traction - it now accounts for a majority of new infections in the United States, according to the latest estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - full vaccination offers a much better firewall against infection than partial vaccination.
"Please, get vaccinated. It will protect you against the surging of the delta variant," Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday at a White House coronavirus briefing.
The studies on the delta variant emerge as concerns grow globally about a resurgence of the coronavirus.
Seeking approval for booster shot
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech released a statement Thursday evening saying they would seek federal regulatory approval for a booster shot following studies that found such a shot caused disease-blocking antibodies to increase 5 to 10 times higher than after the two-shot regimen. The companies also said they plan to start clinical trial research using a reformulated vaccine designed to thwart the delta variant.
"We continue to believe that it is likely, based on the totality of the data we have to date, that a third dose may be needed within 6 to 12 months after full vaccination," the statement said. "While protection against severe disease remained high across the full 6 months, the observed decline in efficacy against symptomatic disease over time and the continued emergence of variants are key factors driving our belief that a booster dose will likely be necessary to maintain highest levels of protection."
The emergence of the delta variant is neither entirely surprising - virologists have warned that SARS-CoV-2 will continue to mutate - nor welcome, coming as many nations that have been mired in pandemic mode for a year and a half are trying to return to normal activity. England, for example, plans to lift all restrictions by July 19 despite a surge in delta infections, which accounts for an estimated 95% of new cases. Britain's health secretary, Sajid Javid, told BBC Radio that coronavirus cases could reach 100,000 a day this summer.
The first two authorized vaccines in the United States - shots from Pfizer and Moderna that use a technology called messenger RNA, known commonly as mRNA - are designed as a two-shot program. The research on Pfizer is presumed to apply to the similar Moderna vaccine. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine regimen, by contrast, offers roughly the same protection against severe disease after one shot but is somewhat less effective at preventing mild to moderate symptomatic cases, according to earlier clinical trial data.
Britain adopted a strategy of giving people a first dose of a vaccine and delaying the second, intending to broaden the reach of the limited supply. But that has led to breakthrough infections driven by the delta variant, said Monica Gandhi, an infectious-diseases doctor at the University of California at San Francisco who was not involved in either research study.
The new research from France published in Nature "really verifies the need for the full two-dose vaccine regimen to get full effectiveness of the vaccine against the delta," she said.
Gandhi has warned against overreaction to the delta variant's new dominance. She has said there is no evidence the delta variant is more deadly for an individual who becomes infected, a view echoed by Paul Offit, a pediatrician and vaccine expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
"There's no good evidence that this variant causes more serious disease," Offit said. But he expressed concerns that the large number of people who are unvaccinated - including, because they are not yet eligible, children under 12 - could fuel a winter wave of infections.
Unvaccinated fertile ground for virus
"It's a winter virus. I think it's going to surge this winter," he said. "We have a lot of people in America who are not vaccinated, and they are going to be fertile ground for this virus."
The variants are more transmissible than the earliest strain that emerged in Wuhan, China, although there is limited and less compelling evidence that they are more likely to cause severe disease. Numerous studies in recent months suggest that the vaccines can hold the line against the onrushing swarm of variants. Experiments in the lab and real-world data show the vaccines are particularly effective at preventing severe illness.
The results of the research in France suggest the delta variant, though slippery, struggles to evade vaccine-induced immunity. The researchers looked at blood samples from more than 100 people, most of them unvaccinated and having recovered from an infection. The study also looked at people who had been given a single dose or two doses of a vaccine.
The analysis found that antibodies from a natural infection were less able to neutralize the delta variant, particularly a year after infection. But among samples from people fully vaccinated, 95% retained sufficient antibodies to thwart the virus, said Olivier Schwartz, lead author of the Nature study and head of the Virus and Immunity Unit at the Pasteur Institute in Paris.
He said this should be seen as "good news," adding that future research will determine how long the post-vaccine neutralizing antibody response lasts against the delta variant.
The New England Journal study was also based on laboratory experiments. It looked at two slightly different lineages of the delta variant. Compared with the original strain of the virus, one of the delta lineages was 6.8 times less susceptible to neutralization by antibody-loaded serum taken from vaccinated people and from patients who had recovered from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. The other lineage - the one that is spreading most rapidly - was 2.9 times less susceptible.
Despite this erosion of neutralization, the researchers concluded that fully vaccinated people probably still had "protective immunity" from either sublineage of the delta variant.
This type of research has become critically important as the delta variant, which emerged in India, outcompetes other strains of the virus. Data posted this week by the CDC showed that, as of July 3, the delta variant represented an estimated 51.7% of new infections nationally, five times the prevalence of just four weeks earlier.