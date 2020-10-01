Officials in New York will send out new absentee ballots after about 100,000 voters in Brooklyn were sent return envelopes with wrong information, an error officials attributed to the vendor.
The error was limited to voters in the one borough, the New York City Board of Elections' executive director, Michael Ryan, said during a public meeting Tuesday. The board received complaints from voters who received "absentee ballots with the proper ballot but the improper oath envelope," he said, referring to an inner return envelope with the voter's information that must be signed before voters return their ballots.
Ryan said the vendor, Phoenix Graphics, will reprint the ballot packages, which will be mailed out to all the potentially affected voters "to make certain that absolutely no disenfranchisement occurs in the borough of Brooklyn." He said the vendor will bear the cost of the reprint and redistribution.
Ryan did not disclose the number of affected voters. Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, told reporters during a news conference that the error impacted about 100,000 people in Brooklyn.