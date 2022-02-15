The cacophony outside New Zealand's Parliament building continued on Sunday as officials upped the ante in their attempts to scatter protesters, blasting "Baby Shark," "Let It Go" and other songs after sprinklers failed to deter the crowds.
The efforts did not appear successful, as the people protesting pandemic measures were heard singing along to a cringe-inducing recorder cover of "My Heart Will Go On," standing their ground amid cries of "freedom!"
The anti-protest playlist included James Blunt's "You're Beautiful," to which protesters swayed their arms in the air, as well as "Let It Go" from the Disney movie "Frozen," and the viral children's hit "Baby Shark." Decades-old Barry Manilow songs and the 1990s hit "Macarena" also reportedly made appearances.
Individuals gathered outside Parliament in Wellington for a sixth day, inspired by the massive trucker protests paralyzing the Canadian capital. As with the self-described "Freedom Convoy" in Canada, protesters in New Zealand are unhappy about coronavirus-related restrictions, with demonstrations growing to encompass broader grievances against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government. Similar protests have also sprung up around the globe, including in France and Australia.
Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard was taking song requests on Twitter for tunes to be added to the queue, tweeting out YouTube links to various songs. The latest on Sunday was a suggestion by political commentator Emma Espiner for Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire."
Blunt, the singer behind the mid-aughts ballad, took notice, telling New Zealand police to "give me a shout if this doesn't work."
Some of the demonstrators enduring the noise were cloaked in ponchos, as Cyclone Dovi brought downpours covering much of the weekend. The rain added to the sogginess from the sprinklers being switched on Friday.
"No-one who is here is here legally, and if they're getting wet from below as well as above, they're likely to be a little bit less comfortable and more likely to go home," Mallard said in a statement to local media on Friday.