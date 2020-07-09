WASHINGTON — A tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece describes a family riven by a series of traumas, exacerbated by a daunting patriarch who "destroyed" Donald Trump by short-circuiting his "ability to develop and experience the entire spectrum of human emotion," according to a copy of the forthcoming memoir obtained by The Washington Post.
President Trump's view of the world was shaped by his desire during childhood to avoid his father's disapproval, according to the niece, Mary L. Trump, whose book is by turns a family history and a psychological analysis of her uncle.
But she writes that as Donald matured, his father came to envy his son's "confidence and brazenness," as well as his seemingly insatiable desire to flout rules and conventions, traits that brought them closer together as Donald became the right-hand man in the family real estate business.
The book marks the first time that a member of Trump's family has published such a memoir, providing an often bitter and blistering insider account of the forces that shaped Donald Trump, and so alarming the family that the president's brother tried to block its publication in court. Mary L. Trump has long been estranged from the family after a dispute over her inheritance and other matters.
While the arc of Trump's life has been well-chronicled, Mary L. Trump, 55, provides new details of family fights and recriminations, and she infuses the volume with her background as a clinical psychologist to analyze her uncle. Ahead of the July 14 publication date, the book became an instant bestseller based on advance orders, underscoring the intense interest among the public in the forces that shaped the man who became president.