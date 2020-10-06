TRENTON, N.J. — The White House medical unit is taking the lead on contact-tracing the high-dollar donors who attended President Donald Trump's fundraiser Thursday in Bedminster, and New Jersey health officials are reaching out to golf club employees who may be at risk for the coronavirus, according to a Murphy administration source.
After Trump announced early Friday morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy urged all those who were at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster for his reception and roundtable events to self-quarantine and get tested for the virus.
The Republican National Committee provided New Jersey officials with a list of the names and email addresses of at least 206 guests. The list "was not sufficient" for contact tracing because tracers need phone numbers to reach people quickly and addresses to understand what communities are affected, the source said. The list also did not include workers at the Bedminster club, the source said.
"From a quick scan of the list, many of these folks were from out of state," the source said, so the White House medical unit said it would take the lead on reaching out to attendees. New Jersey officials emailed all the guests, providing them with steps to take and health resources if they are in New Jersey.
'Our worst coefficient'
The state Department of Health, in partnership with the Somerset County Department of Health, received a list of around 20 names of staff members who worked during the fundraiser, and is calling these workers to make sure they take the necessary precautions, the source said. The majority of the workers live in Somerset County, said Dawn Thomas, deputy director of the state Department of Health.
"Not that one group of people is more or less important than others, but those folks by definition will typically be low-income or middle-income workers, who will go back to dense and diverse communities, which is our worst coefficient for spreading the virus," the administration source said.